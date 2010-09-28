Stafford plans to test his injured shoulder at Lions practice

Published: Sep 28, 2010 at 04:47 AM

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said Monday during his weekly appearance on WJR-AM that he plans to begin throwing this week to test his injured throwing shoulder, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Stafford sprained his right shoulder during the Sept. 12 season opener agains the Chicago Bears. Aside from some range-of-motion exercises, he hasn't tested the shoulder further on the advice of the Lions' medical staff.

"They've told me that I need to try to do some light throwing this week and see how it feels, and I'll kind of take it from there," Stafford said. "I'll throw a little bit probably tomorrow or the next day and see how it feels."

Stafford said there is no way to know how the joint will respond.

"It'll be interesting to see how it feels," he said. "Obviously, in the offseason, I'll probably go two weeks here and there without throwing the football. But it seems to come back to me pretty quick. But I'm also not dealing with an injury those times.

"For me, it's a whole new process. I've never really injured my throwing arm or anything like that. So I'm just taking it step by step, just trying to do what the doctors are telling me to do to get back as soon as I can."

Shaun Hill has started for the Lions (0-3) in Stafford's absence. Hill has completed 63 of 107 passes for 660 yards and three touchdowns with five interceptions since replacing Stafford midway through the opener.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 15

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, slated to start Week 7 vs. Steelers

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol and is slated to start Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Commanders QB Carson Wentz suffered fractured ring finger in 'TNF' win vs. Bears

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger in Thursday's victory over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Is Niners HC Kyle Shanahan sentimental about Atlanta return? 'Honestly, no'

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is headed back to Atlanta for the first time since leaving the Atlanta Falcons.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE