Stabler, Stanfel named 2016 HOF Senior Nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Senior Committee nominated former Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler and former Detroit Lions and Washington Redskins guard Dick Stanfel for the Class of 2016.
The committee considers players who have been retired for more than 25 years.
When Stabler passed away at age 69 in early July, his candidacy for the Hall of Fame drew a groundswell of renewed support.
A colorful, iconic character in football's most rebellious era, Stabler was the leader of the 1970s Raiders -- one of the most celebrated teams in NFL history.
A member of the 1970s All-Decade Team, Stabler was arguably the NFL's top quarterback from the time he assumed starting responsibilities in 1973 through 1977.
In that five-year span, Stabler captured an MVP award (1974) and a Super Bowl Ring (1976), leading the Raiders to the playoffs each year en route to a 50-11-1 regular-season record. Twice he led the league in touchdowns and completion percentage, while earning a reputation as a comeback artist as well as the most accurate passer in the game.
Because the Raiders were a mainstay in the playoffs and on national television -- often against the dreaded rival Steelers -- Stabler played a starring role in some of the most famous plays in history: "The Holy Roller," "Ghost to the Post," and the "Sea of Hands." After Stabler's 30-yard touchdown run appeared to seal a 1972 playoff victory for Oakland, Pittsburgh's "Immaculate Reception" robbed him of another trip to the Super Bowl.
An All-Decade offensive guard in the 1950s, Stanfel was previously nominated by the Senior Committee in 1993 and 2012.
Because of a knee injury sustained in the 1951 College All-Star Game and a stint with the U.S. Army in the Pacific theatre, Stanfel's playing career lasted just seven seasons.
One of the most decorated players in Lions history, Stanfel was a star on the 1952 and 1953 championship teams, earning the team MVP award for the latter season.
Stanfel moved on to a lengthy coaching career that crested with a Super Bowl ring as the offensive line coordinator for the Chicago Bears' dominant ground attack in 1985.
To gain entry to the Hall of Fame, Stabler and Stanfel will need approval from at least 80 percent of the full voting body next January.
