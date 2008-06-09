Stabler arrested on DUI charge

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. -- Former NFL star quarterback Ken Stabler was arrested and charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Stabler, now a radio analyst for University of Alabama football, was released from jail on $1,000 bond nearly 13 hours after his arrest, police said Monday.

The 62-year-old ex-Crimson Tide quarterback was pulled over for a traffic offense about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, said Brian Middleton, assistant chief of police. He declined to specify what led police to pull Stabler over in the town near the Gulf coast.

Stabler did not immediately return a message left at his office Monday.

Athletic director Mal Moore said it "would be disrespectful and irresponsible" to comment on the allegations against Stabler until the facts are all known.

"Kenny has always been supportive of Alabama athletics, and it's in times like these that his friends need to be supportive of him," Moore said.

Steve Gowan, senior vice president of Learfield Communications, which owns multimedia rights for Alabama broadcasts, also said it was too early to comment on Stabler's situation.

"Our thoughts are with Kenny and his family at this time," Gowan said. "In circumstances of this nature, our primary concern is for Kenny's well-being."

Stabler pleaded guilty to drunken driving following a 2001 arrest in Orange Beach. Authorities dropped drug and reckless driving charges under a plea deal. In 1995, Stabler pleaded no contest to a DUI charge in nearby Escambia County, Fla.

Stabler led the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl title in 1977, and also played for the Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints during a 15-year NFL career.

He was on Alabama teams that won two Southeastern Conference titles, a national championships in 1965 and went undefeated in 1966. He has been the Tide's color analyst the past decade.

