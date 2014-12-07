St. Louis Rams snuff out Washington Redskins

NOTES: The Rams from the Griffin trade who played were Brockers, Janoris Jenkins, Alec Ogletree, Greg Robinson, Stedman Bailey and Zac Stacy. ... St. Louis K Greg Zuerlein missed an extra point, a 28-yard chip shot and a 38-yard attempt - all wide right - before sneaking one just inside the upright from 34. After the game in the locker room, coach Jeff Fisher turned Zuerlein's day into a light-hearted moment by having holder Johnny Hekker put the ball down and Zuerlein kick it into a locker in front of the team. "Anytime you have a day like this, it's never easy to show your face around everyone," Zuerlein said. "But coach Fisher is awesome."