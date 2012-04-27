St. Louis Rams select Janoris Jenkins in NFL draft

Published: Apr 27, 2012 at 12:33 PM

The St. Louis Rams selected North Alabama cornerback Janoris Jenkins with the seventh pick of the second round of the NFL draft.

The Rams' second-round pick was acquired when the team traded the No. 2 overall pick to the Washington Redskins for three first-round picks.

On Thursday night, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora said several teams were looking at Jenkins at the beginning of the second round.

Jenkins was a highly rated prospect but was kicked out of Florida after three arrests and testing positive for marijuana multiple times.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

