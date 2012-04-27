St. Louis Rams select Janoris Jenkins in NFL draft

The St. Louis Rams selected North Alabama cornerback Janoris Jenkins with the seventh pick of the second round of the NFL draft.
The Rams' second-round pick was acquired when the team traded the No. 2 overall pick to the Washington Redskins for three first-round picks.
On Thursday night, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora said several teams were looking at Jenkins at the beginning of the second round.
Jenkins was a highly rated prospect but was kicked out of Florida after three arrests and testing positive for marijuana multiple times.