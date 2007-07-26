St. Louis Rams preseason primer

Can the passing game continue to threaten opposing defenses?

The Rams lost receivers Kevin Curtis and Shaun McDonald to free agency but found more-than-suitable replacements in Drew Bennett and tight end Randy McMichael. Bennett will fill the No. 3 receiver slot vacated by Curtis, bringing an element of size and deceptive speed as an ideal red-zone target. Bennett will have a sizable role behind Torry Holt, who is expected to enter camp fully recovered from offseason knee surgery, and Isaac Bruce, who is entering his 14th season. McMichael is an effective receiver and blocker and is familiar with second-year coach Scott Linehan from their 2005 season together in Miami. McMichael averaged 65 receptions over the past three seasons, and along with Jackson out of the backfield, could flourish against underneath coverage.