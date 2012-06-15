St. Louis Rams might call defense by commitee in 2012

Published: Jun 15, 2012 at 12:05 AM

ST. LOUIS -- Nearly three months since the St. Louis Rams lost their defensive coordinator, coach Jeff Fisher appears to be in no hurry to define roles among the handful of people capable of filling the void.

Fisher believes if the game plan is sound, it doesn't matter who makes the calls.

"The most difficult part of the week is putting the plan together," Fisher said Thursday. "Calling the defense and those kinds of things is not as difficult as putting the plan together and being right and adjusting. We're more than capable of doing all three of those things."

Kinkhabwala: Ram tough?

Finally healthy, Steve Smith is ready to put the past two seasons behind him in St. Louis, Aditi Kinkhabwala writes. **More ...**

The coordinator work has been handled at various times by assistant head coach Dave McGinnis, secondary coach Chuck Cecil and linebackers coach Blake Williams, the son of suspended Gregg Williams, exiled indefinitely for his role in the Saints bounty scandal.

Middle linebacker James Laurinaitis will get much of the on-the-field responsibility. He's led the Rams in tackles all three of his NFL seasons, and McGinnis called him a "perfect" middle linebacker for the system.

"He has to be so in tune, I mean, he has to be right in the defensive coaches' skin," McGinnis said.

McGinnis, Cecil and Fisher have been NFL defensive coordinators, and Williams absorbed the Fisher system growing up. McGinnis is the logical game-day choice because he has no specific position responsibilities, but said nothing's been decided.

"That's up to Jeff, but believe me, we will get that handled," McGinnis said. "You've got enough experience on this staff and enough expertise, and with Jeff's leadership that's covered."

