St. Louis Rams have interest in Eagles' Mark Sanchez

With Sam Bradford out for the season with another torn ACL, the natural question for the St. Louis Rams is: Who will take his spot?
Shaun Hill is a quality backup for Bradford and coach Jeff Fisher said Sunday that Hill is "our guy." He's certainly an upgrade from last year's backup Kellen Clemens, and he's been in the Rams' system since March. Then again, Hill is 34 years old and hasn't started an NFL game since 2010. He earned his reputation as a quality backup a long time ago, and his ability to excel over 16 games is a mystery.
One logical candidate for a trade is Philadelphia Eagles backup Mark Sanchez, whom offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer worked with in New York.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Rams have some interest in Sanchez, per a source informed of the situation. But the Eagles have been more than pleased with the former Jets quarterback this year and would have to be blown away to trade him. And the Rams chose to sign Hill over Sanchez in the offseason. The Rams will remain "open minded" according to Rapoport and see who calls.
The Rams are in a terrible spot. There is no magical quarterback solution out there that will save their season. (That's including Christian Ponder and anyone else you can come up with.) Is the "upgrade" from Shaun Hill to Mark Sanchez really worth giving up a halfway decent future draft pick? Is the difference between five and seven wins that big a deal in a brutal division?
Rams fans don't want to hear it, but the team is likely better off bottoming out and then finally drafting their next quarterback of the future near the top of the 2015 draft.
