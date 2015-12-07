St. Louis Rams fire OC Frank Cignetti after another loss

The Rams' big offseason move was their trade for quarterback Nick Foles. But he's going to be benched (again) for Case Keenum in Week 14. St. Louis ranks 31st in points and yards. The Rams haven't been in the top 20 in yards or points since Fisher took over. They are coming off a game with only nine first downs, 212 yards and three points against the Cardinals. This is an offense-first league, and Fisher hasn't coached a top-10 offense since 2003.