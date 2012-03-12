St. Louis Rams cut three veteran linemen before free agency

Published: Mar 12, 2012 at 07:58 PM

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Rams released three veterans one day ahead of free agency, center Jason Brown and defensive tackles Fred Robbins and Justin Bannan. The release of a fourth veteran, defensive end James Hall, was being finalized.

The 35-year-old Hall had six sacks in 15 starts. The 34-year-old Robbins totaled 29 tackles with one sack and the 32-year-old Bannan made 14 starts and totaled 31 tackles.

The 28-year-old Brown lost his starting center job midway through the season and finished the season starting at guard.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

All-Pro WR Davante Adams bids farewell to Packers following trade to Raiders: 'I can't thank you enough'

Davante Adams﻿' trade to the Raiders pairs him with his hometown team. Before the transaction became official, the All-Pro wide receiver offered an extended thanks and goodbye on Instagram to what had been his only NFL home.
news

Titans acquiring Rams WR Robert Woods for 2023 sixth-rounder

The Titans took another swing at forming one of the better wideout duos in football. Tennessee is acquiring Robert Woods from the Rams for a 2023 sixth-round pick, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford signs four-year, $160M extension

After paying off in his first year in Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford is cashing in. The Rams and the Super Bowl-winning QB are closing in on a four-year, $160 million extension that includes $135 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW