St. Louis Rams cut three veteran linemen before free agency

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Rams released three veterans one day ahead of free agency, center Jason Brown and defensive tackles Fred Robbins and Justin Bannan. The release of a fourth veteran, defensive end James Hall, was being finalized.
The 35-year-old Hall had six sacks in 15 starts. The 34-year-old Robbins totaled 29 tackles with one sack and the 32-year-old Bannan made 14 starts and totaled 31 tackles.
The 28-year-old Brown lost his starting center job midway through the season and finished the season starting at guard.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press