St. Louis Rams close to hiring Lions' Tim Walton as DC

The St. Louis Rams likely will hire Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Tim Walton as their next defensive coordinator, a source who has spoken to Walton confirmed.
Walton has been with the Lions since 2009. He has 14 years of experience as a college coach, including a stint as defensive coordinator at the University of Memphis in 2008.
Rams head coach Jeff Fisher originally hired Gregg Williams as his defensive coordinator when he took the Rams job before last season, but Williams was suspended from the NFL in 2012 because of his role in the New Orleans Saints bounty scandal.