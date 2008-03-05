St. Louis hires Shea to coach quarterbacks

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis completed a staff reorganization on Wednesday, hiring Terry Shea to coach quarterbacks, Bob Saunders as an offensive assistant and Chuck Faucette as assistant strength and conditioning coach.
Before moving to the NFL, Shea was head coach at Rutgers from 1996-2000 and was Big East coach of the year in 1998.
Saunders, the son of new Rams offensive coordinator Al Saunders, was an offensive assistant with the Redskins in 2006 and 2007. He also will be an assistant wide receivers coach with the Rams.
Faucette previously was head strength and conditioning coach at Southern Methodist, and assistant strength and conditioning coach at Texas.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press