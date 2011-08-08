St. Louis fans treated to impressive outing from QB Bradford

Published: Aug 07, 2011 at 09:31 PM

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- Rams quarterback Sam Bradford looked sharp executing the new St. Louis offense in the red zone Sunday during the team's scrimmage at Lindenwood University.

Bradford completed 13 of 20 passes for 140 yards and four touchdowns against the second-team defense. He had one interception.

"We did some good things out there and obviously, there'll be some great things to learn from the tape," Bradford said. "We made a lot of mistakes, but that's what camp is for and this is what scrimmages like this are for."

Bradford's favorite target was Danny Amendola, who caught eight passes for 70 yards. Mike Sims-Walker caught three passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.

The scrimmage involved running plays, third-down situations and red-zone work before an estimated crowd of 6,200 at Harlen C. Hunter Stadium. The temperature reached 94 degrees with a heat index of 108.

"The offense looked fairly smooth to me," St. Louis coach Steve Spagnuolo said. "Sam's very confident. I don't think the new system is bothering him very much. I like the interaction between (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) and him."

In the red zone, Bradford was 4 of 5 for 47 yards and four touchdowns.

"The red zone was real important for us," Spagnuolo said. "We've got a lot of that coming this week. I thought it was encouraging."

Spagnuolo was impressed by Amendola.

"It's nice to see him back out there," Spagnuolo said. "Danny is what he is, a nice reliable guy. I think Sam appreciates that and has a lot of confidence in him."

Sims-Walker had a highlight-worthy grab with an over-the-shoulder catch, good for 21 yards on a third-and-four situation.

"I was a little timid at first, but I got going a little bit towards the middle," Sims-Walker said. "I've got a lot of work to do. I'd grade myself as a D+ or C. I'm grasping the offense. I just got to get some reps at doing it. I've got to play a little bit faster."

Several receivers were banged up and did not participate in the scrimmage, including Danario Alexander and Donnie Avery.

"It's been hard to get them out there at the same time," Spagnuolo said. "Hopefully, the health thing will come around and we'll get some real competition."

The running game did not shine. Cadillac Williams rushed six times for 16 yards. Jerious Norwood had three attempts for seven yards. Steven Jackson, who was not on field much, had one carry for three yards.

Backup quarterback A.J. Feeley went 6 for 17 for 117 yards and a touchdown and an interception.

The Rams open preseason play with a home game Saturday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

