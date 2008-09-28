Springsteen to headline Bridgestone Super Bowl XLIII halftime show

Published: Sep 28, 2008 at 03:39 PM

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform in the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLIII Halftime Show, the NFL and NBC announced on Sunday.

The Super Bowl halftime show is annually the most-watched musical performance. More than 148 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. This season's Super Bowl is set to be played in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 1. The halftime show will be broadcast worldwide in more than 230 countries and territories.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band join an esteemed list of recent halftime acts that includes the Rolling Stones, U2, Paul McCartney, Prince and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

The Bridgestone Super Bowl XLIII Halftime Show is an NFL Network production and will be executive produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment and by Don Mischer Productions. Don Mischer also will serve as director.

