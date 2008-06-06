Spring is good time to round out roster, ignore distractions

There's not a lot of fanfare with the June signings, but the smart teams are sure to grab two to three veterans before they break for summer vacation. There are a few unemployed veterans looking for better money than they're being offered, and they have to decide if waiting until a team loses players in the summer is worth the risk of getting under contract now. Takeo Spikes is a solid veteran taking that risk right now and he may win, but he may lose and one year out of the league at his age could end his career.