Spring cleaning NFL-style means trimming cap space

The Lions have already dumped the salaries of Shaun Rogers, Damien Woody, Fernando Bryant, and Kalimba Edwards, who were four of the top five cap charges on the roster heading into 2008. Where do they turn now? Trading Roy Williams would actually create more cap stress because he has more uncharged signing bonus to be accounted for than salary in 2008. The team could look to re-work deals with center Dominic Raiola and/or receiver Calvin Johnson, whose combined salaries total $6.9 million. That would convert much of those salaries into bonuses and create close to $5 million of space. Some might suggest releasing a high-salaried player or insisting on a pay cut for a player like Jeff Backus -- but his salary is much less than the bonus left to pay off and he could easily reject the idea. The Lions don't want to release four or five average-salaried players to get the job done. Consequently, this isn't an easy task to get accomplished.