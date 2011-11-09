Sprained foot to keep Raiders' McFadden out vs. Chargers

As expected, the Oakland Raiders officially ruled out running back Darren McFadden for Thursday night's game against the San Diego Chargers.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported on Tuesday that McFadden wasn't expected to play because of a sprained foot he suffered Oct. 23 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
McFadden hasn't practiced since the injury and still couldn't run Monday.
"That mid-foot sprain is really something," Raiders coach Hue Jackson said. "You have to get back to walking first before you can do anything, so my main thing is to get him out of that walking boot first. That would be huge progress, and I think he's closer to having that happen."
Michael Bush is expected to replace McFadden again. Bush had 16 carries for 96 yards in last Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Denver Broncos.
McFadden did not accompany the Raiders on their flight to Southern California following Wednesday's practice. He stayed behind to get treatment, and Jackson remains hopeful he'll get his best offensive weapon back on the field soon.
Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (hamstring) and defensive lineman Richard Seymour and linebacker Rolando McClain are questionable. Seymour returned to practice Wednesday after sitting out the last two days.
For the Chargers, wide receiver Malcom Floyd (hip) is doubtful after not practicing this week. Running back Ryan Mathews (groin), who missed last week's game, is probable after fully participating in practice the previous two days.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.