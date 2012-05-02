Sports violence: NFL hands out latest punishments

Zidane had already ended his international career once in inglorious circumstances, but that was nothing compared to how he finally left the game. Persuaded to rescind the retirement he announced after France was eliminated from the 2004 European Championship, Zidane helped carry his country to the 2006 World Cup final and a meeting with Italy at Berlin's Olimpiastadion. Zidane had already said the game would be his last in professional soccer and he put France ahead with a seventh-minute penalty kick. A tense game was headed toward a penalty shootout after Italy had tied the game when, seemingly without provocation, Zidane turned toward Italy defender Marco Materazzi and planted a head butt on his chest. Zidane was sent from the field in disgrace, passing within touching distance of the World Cup trophy he was now unable to play for. With Zidane unavailable, France lost the shootout 5-3.