Spoiler Alert: Wild Card Weekend

Is it worse to be punch-line awful or to crush hopes and dreams by failing to live up to lofty expectations? Moot point for Philly fans in '14, because their teams combined to provide the full range of negative emotions. Yes, the cities of Tampa and Atlanta had bad years, but the enormity of what Philly just did was something for the ages. Consider: The Eagles, a prohibitive favorite to reclaim the NFC East in Year 2 of the Chip Kelly era, were instead eliminated from playoff contention before Christmas. The Phillies were the worst team in an NL East populated by three other teams with losing records, then they traded away Jimmy Rollins, one of the mainstays of their (semi-)recent glory years. The NHL's Flyers were mediocre (at best) last season and are worse this season. Oh, and their captain also got arrested for groping an Ottawa cop's bum. Villanova basketball won a weakened Big East, but blew a No. 1 seed by losing to Seton Hall in the conference tournament, then got upset by rival UConn in the national tourney. Of course, the Sixers -- or Sicksers(?) -- are the sour cherry on top of this curdled sundae. We've seen other teams tank to get a high pick in the draft ... but two seasons in a row?! Exactly how patient are fans supposed to be? And for what, exactly? Nerlens Noel and his 43 percent shooting accuracy (woeful for a guy who doesn't shoot from outside two feet)? Joel Embiid and his bum back? Not exactly the ideal building blocks for the NBA's next dynasty in the City of Brotherly Love.