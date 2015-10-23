Spoiler Alert, Week 7: Patriots top Jets; Panthers suffer first loss

Ice v Superman, Julio v Norman, Devonta v Kuechly, the high-flying Falcons offense v the rugged Panthers D ... Yes, like Ali v Frazier, the opposing styles will makethese upcoming matchups. Best of all, both teams are largely built around young talent, which means, once the candle is lit, it oughta burn for at least the next few years. And for those of us who are sad to see the Seahawks-Niners wars fading away, the rising tide of acrimony in the NFC South couldn't come at a better time.