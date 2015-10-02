Spoiler Alert, Week 4: Three undefeated teams due for first loss

It doesn't take 20/20 hindsight to know rolling Vick out of an empty backfield on the first fourth-and-2 in OT, then having Vick throw an out on an ensuing fourth-and-1 (with both plays in Baltimore territory) is wrongheaded. Of course, those two questionable calls could've been rendered moot with better calls on the preceding third downs. Why throw in those spots if you knew you'd go for it on fourth down? Did you doubt Bell -- running behind the left side of the line -- wouldn't be able to make 2 yards with two tries? (Again, that's rhetorical, Todd.)