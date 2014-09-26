Analysis

Spoiler Alert: Week 4

Published: Sep 26, 2014 at 09:45 AM
Dave Dameshek

NFL.com Analyst

We'll get the Week 4 game picks in the second, but a quick hat tip of re2pect to Derek Jeter for one more magical moment on Thursday night. By the end of the weekend, the Yankee Captain's baseball career will be over. Probably.

I'm about as sure as sure can be this particular pro athlete's retirement will stick ... but you can never be 100 percent. Long before Brett Favre's semi-annual springtime sob-a-paloozas, salt-and-pepper-haired players have been hangin' up the cleats, then (a couple months/years later) takin' 'em back down for another shot at glory.

Questionable as a decision like that might seem to us fans, the athlete who returns can feel validated by his athletically gifted predecessors who just couldn't stay away: Michael Jordan, Mario Lemieux, Every Boxer Ever. And now, to the infinite list of returning retirees (or is "retired returnees" the correct oxymoron?) we can add the name James Harrison, forcibly pulled back onto the field by his old team after injuries to a couple of the callow linebackers that made him expendable in the first place. (Sweet irony!)

Now, I don't expect Harrison to resemble the player who won the 2008 Defensive Player of the Year (there's a reason no one signed him this offseason), but his return to the Steelers has me thinking: What if every other NFL team brought back one of its old stars to fill a glaring hole in the 2014 lineup?

I'm glad I asked -- 'cause here's what I've come up with. (And just for fun, let's assume each guy returns in top form):

PATS: G John Hannah (Logan who?)

DOLPHINS: RB Larry Csonka

BILLS: QB Jim Kelly (K-Gun 2.0!)

JETS: CB Darrelle Revis

RAVENS: T Jonathan Ogden

BROWNS: TE Ozzie Newsome

BENGALS: DB Ken Riley (Sorry, I'm not sure Boomer Esiason would be much of an upgrade to the Red Rifle)

TITANS: RB Earl Campbell (The Tyler Rose will love the Nashville BBQ)

COLTS: OLB Dwight Freeney (Pass rush concerns be gone)

TEXANS: TE Owen Daniels

JAGS: T Tony Boselli

CHARGERS: DE Fred Dean

BRONCOS: LB Randy Gradishar

CHIEFS: G Will Shields

RAIDERS: RB Marcus Allen & DE Howie Long (Let's give 'em two -- they need all the help they can get)

COWBOYS: DT Randy White

GIANTS: OLB Lawrence Taylor

REDSKINS: DB Darrell Green (Almost went with 2012 RGIII)

EAGLES: QB Randall Cunningham (No offense to Foles ... and I know the D needs upgraded ... but can't pass up seeing Randall in Chip's offense!)

PACKERS: NT Gilbert Brown

BEARS: LB Dick Butkus (or Mike Singletary ... or Brian Urlacher)

VIKES: RB Chuck Foreman

LIONS: DB Lem Barney

BUCS: DT Warren Sapp (I'm not a shill)

FALCONS: CB Deion Sanders (Well, maybe I'm a shill)

PANTHERS: WR Steve Smith Sr. (alright, T Jordan Gross probably makes more sense ... but I couldn't help myself)

SAINTS: DE Rickey Jackson

SEAHAWKS: WR Steve Largent

NINERS: CB Jimmy Johnson

CARDS: QB Neil Lomax

RAMS: QB Kurt Warner (and let's give 'em Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt, too ... and yes, I'm definitely a shill)

Fun! C'mon, Science, let's make this happen.

Meantime, let's get to the games ...

Warning: Do NOT continue reading if you don't want to know the final scores of the Week 4 games.

(0-1 this week; 10-6 last week; 27-22 on the season)

PACKERS 30

BEARS 28

E. Lacy: 18-120 yds, TD

A. Jeffery: 5 rec, 90 yds, TD

(In London)

DOLPHINS 28

RAIDERS 20

R. Tannehill: 22-33, 296 meters, 2 TDs

M. Jones-Drew: 14-64 meters, TD; 1 rec, 13.71 mtrs

BUCS 27

STEELERS 34

M. Glennon: 19-35, 290 yds, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

M. Wheaton: 6 rec, 75 yds, TD

LIONS 26

JETS 16

E. Ebron: 2 rec, 40 yds, TD

J. Kerley: 5 rec, 85 yds, TD

EAGLES 31

NINERS 35

L. McCoy: 210 yds/scrimmage

F. Gore: 15-80, 2 TDs

BILLS 28

TEXANS 24

BUF D: 7 sacks

TITANS 26

COLTS 33

B. Sankey: 16-75 yds, TD

D. Allen: 5 rec, 60 yds, TD

PANTHERS 17

RAVENS 20

K. Benjamin: 8 rec, 110 yds, TD

S. Smith Sr.: 30 rec, 300 yds

FALCONS 29

VIKES 14

J. Jones: 7 rec, 120 yds

T. Bridgewater: 24-40 yds, 250 yds, TD, 2 INTs

JAGS 21

CHARGERS 31

B. Bortles: 23-42, 320 yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT

P. Rivers: 24-32, 321 yds, 3 TDs

SAINTS 45

COWBOYS 38

P. Thomas: 140 yds/scrimmage, 2 TDs

D. Murray: 20-101, TD, 1 fumble lost

PATS 34

CHIEFS 24

R. Gronkowski: 6 rec, 105 yds, 2 TDs

KC D: 5 sacks

Enjoy this weekend's games. I hope your team wins (unless it's playing my team).

