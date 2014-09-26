Spoiler Alert: Week 4

Questionable as a decision like that might seem to us fans, the athlete who returns can feel validated by his athletically gifted predecessors who just couldn't stay away: Michael Jordan, Mario Lemieux, Every Boxer Ever. And now, to the infinite list of returning retirees (or is "retired returnees" the correct oxymoron?) we can add the name James Harrison, forcibly pulled back onto the field by his old team after injuries to a couple of the callow linebackers that made him expendable in the first place. (Sweet irony!)