Spoiler Alert: Week 16

Happy Holidays! The Week 16 picks are upcoming, but a few things real quick ...
Savvy moves by the Seahawks' brain trust late this week, re-signing Cliff Avril and KJ Wright. The Legion of Boom gets the majority of the attention, but the speed and ferocity that rotating front seven brings on every play is at least as big a nightmare for opposing QBs -- especially in the C-Link. The jump they get off the snap in passing situations is so stunning, I watched several plays from last week's game in slow motion just to confirm they weren't going offsides. (They weren't.)
Speaking of my eyes playing tricks on me ...
I know the fact it came against the Falcons diminishes the deed a bit, but seriously, I still don't really get that.
If rumors of Jim Harbaugh returning to Ann Arbor to coach his alma mater come to fruition, I hereby decree any and all awkward recruiting visits to the homes of teenaged blue-chippers be captured on video for my amusement. Seriously, take a moment to try and imagine those oddball exchanges. The entertainment value is too high for me to fathom.
Deepest apologies to all the cools who cracked wise about the quality of Thursday night's matchup. Good news: The season's almost finished, so you can get back to focusing on being cool.
Banner week on the Dave Dameshek Football Program thanks to high-quality visits from a couple of Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore's former head coach/current Football Baby benefactor Brian Billick parsed no words in analyzing the troubles of Peyton Manning and Johnny Football -- plus provided a stunning answer to which AFC rep he thinks is the one team that could go into Foxborough and win a game this January:
Torrey Smith -- just nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award (which, for my money, is the most handsome of all pro football trophies) -- was also forthcoming with his thoughts. The wideout hit on why this Steelers fan should like Joe Flacco, the possibility of a Ravens-Steelers meeting in January and his favorite Torrey/Torre/Tori/Torii. Unfortunately for your ears, he agreed to perform a duet of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" with me. Watch/listen if you dare:
Torrey's charity work is worthy of high praise, as are the efforts of so many good guys around the NFL.
In a season that'll be remembered by some for the bad behavior of a few high-profile players, don't forget that the nice fellas still far outweigh the naughty.
Happy Holidays to you all ... and apologies for talking so much.
Alright, let's get to the Week 16 picks ...
WARNING: Do NOT continue reading if you don't want to know the final scores of the Week 16 games.
(1-0 so far this week, 12-4 last week, 152-71-1 on the season)
EAGLES 44
'SKINS 17
CHARGERS 19
NINERS 21
BROWNS 26
PANTHERS 20
LIONS 31
BEARS 21
RAVENS 23
TEXANS 27
VIKES 20
DOLPHINS 22
FALCONS 34
SAINTS 30
PATS 27
JETS 17
CHIEFS 28
STEELERS 31
PACKERS 38
BUCS 10
GIANTS 16
RAMS 19
COLTS 24
COWBOYS 28
BILLS 20
RAIDERS 9
Mario Williams: 3.5 sacks.
Khalil Mack: sack, INT, forced fumble ("The Mack Trick" -- trademark pending).
SEAHAWKS 10
CARDS 7
BRONCOS 24
BENGALS 21
Enjoy Week 16! I hope your team wins (unless they're playing my team).