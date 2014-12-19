Spoiler Alert: Week 16

Savvy moves by the Seahawks' brain trust late this week, re-signing Cliff Avril and KJ Wright. The Legion of Boom gets the majority of the attention, but the speed and ferocity that rotating front seven brings on every play is at least as big a nightmare for opposing QBs -- especially in the C-Link. The jump they get off the snap in passing situations is so stunning, I watched several plays from last week's game in slow motion just to confirm they weren't going offsides. (They weren't.)