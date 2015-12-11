Analysis

Spoiler Alert, Week 14: Bills nip Eagles; Steelers outlast Bengals

Published: Dec 11, 2015 at 07:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Dave_Dameshek_1400x1000
Dave Dameshek

NFL.com Analyst

Dear Santa,

In lieu of a gift at the end of this month, I wonder if you could instead hold off until the end of next month. You see, as a football fan, all I want for Christmas is a great Super Bowl 50 (and if I can push my luck, I'd like my January '16 stocking filled with entertaining postseason treats).

I promise I've been more nice than naughty this year, no matter what Peyton or Kobe or Andy Dalton might say to the contrary. And make no mistake, Mr. Claus: I've noticed your elves have already been hard at work at constructing a compelling playoff picture. (Except for this guy, of course. Might be time to ship him off to the Island of Misfit Toys.)

Trust me, Santa, no one would blame you for looking past your upcoming third shift in the sky and ahead to January. The wild-card round alone offers dreamy possibilities: Famous Jameis vs. Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau? The Seahawks returning to D.C., where their dynastic run began against a hobbled RGIIIthree Januarys ago? Round 3 for AFC North foes Pittsburgh and Cincy? Alex Smith's Chiefs looking for redemption in Indy two years after the pair's classic wild-card shootout? Revis Island transported a mile high to try and stop Brock and/or Peyton?

Hallelujah! And that's just the first round!

But back to my initial wish: A great Super Bowl, something befitting of the golden anniversary of America's biggest sporting event.

Full disclosure, I'm a Steelers fan (but you already knew that -- thanks again for the black-and-gold footie jammies last year), but even being as objective as possible, I can't think of a more spirited SB50 than Pittsburgh vs. Arizona (no pass under 20 yards counts!) ... but of course, here in reality, the Steelers may get nothing more than a lump of coal if they don't win out this month.

Because this is the season of giving, I'm sending you the wishes of some other members of the football faithful for Feb. 7 ...

Completing the circle. I like it!

Great game (but bad uniform matchup).

You'll get no arguments from me, The Dude.

Just wanna make sure you saw this one again, Santa.

Santa's magic ... but there are limits.

Let's get to this week's games.

WARNING: Do NOT continue reading if you don't want to know the final scores of the Week 14 games.

(1-0 this week, 10-6 last week, 119-72 on the season)

SEAHAWKS 26
RAVENS 16

R. Wilson: 2 TD passes, TD rush
M. Schaub: Schauby

FALCONS 20
PANTHERS 23

J. Jones: ALL the targets
J. Stewart: 120 yds, TD

'SKINS 27
BEARS 28

J. Reed: 7 rec, 90 yds
A. Jeffery: 8 rec, 130 yds

STEELERS 30
BENGALS 28

A. Brown: 2 TDs
T. Eifert: 2 TDs

NINERS 21
BROWNS 23

B. Gabbert: 300 yds, TD, INT
J. Manziel: 320 yds, 2 TDs, 2 INT

COLTS 27
JAGS 31

F. Gore: 75 yds, TD
M. Lee: 60-yd TD rec

CHARGERS 17
CHIEFS 19

S. Johnson: 60 yds, TD
C. West: 90 yds, TD

TITANS 19
JETS 20

D. Green-Beckham: 100 yds, TD
E. Decker: 85 yds, TD

BILLS 24
EAGLES 23

S. McCoy: 140 yds/scrimmage
D. Murray: 20 yds/scrimmage

LIONS 26
RAMS 17

G. Tate: 2 TDs
T. Austin: 65-yd TD

SAINTS 27
BUCS 37

C. Spiller: 110 yds/scrimmage
M. Evans: 3 TDs

RAIDERS 14
BRONCOS 24

D. Carr: TD, 3 INT
DEN D: 6 sacks

COWBOYS 20
PACKERS 38

J. Witten: 8 rec, 80 yds, TD
A. Rodgers: 4 TDs

PATS 21
TEXANS 17

Pats' D: 7 sacks
D. Hopkins: 2 TDs

GIANTS 32
DOLPHINS 26

O. Beckham: 9 rec, 130 yds, TD
J. Landry: 8 rec, 100 yds, TD

Enjoy Week 14, everybody! I hope your team wins (unless they're playing my team).

Follow Dave Dameshek on Twitter @Dameshek.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Matthew Stafford leads Rams to resounding victory over Bears in Los Angeles debut 

In his Rams debut at sparkling SoFi Stadium, Matthew Stafford passed for 321 yards and three scores, finishing with an almost-perfect QB rating of 156.1. Jim Trotter reflects on the veteran's performance in Los Angeles' 34-14 win over Chicago. 
news

Chiefs' defensive disruption keys Week 1 win, promise for another Super Bowl run

It's important to understand what defense means to the Chiefs, who have generated so much magic with Patrick Mahomes and Co.﻿ that it's easy to forget that offense only has taken this team so far in the past
news

Offseason quarterback carousel yields mixed results in Week 1

Nearly half the league began the 2021 NFL season with a different QB than they started in Week 1 last year. Judy Battista discusses the mixed results from opening weekend. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: Trend to monitor, impact of Ravens' injuries and favorite projections

Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals two of her favorite projections for Week 1. Plus, she delves into a league-wide trend and the impact of the Ravens' injuries on projected win totals.
news

Five NFL rookies I can't wait to watch in Week 1; why T.J. Watt is worth $112 million

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks spotlights the five rookies he can't wait to watch in Week 1. Plus, analysis on T.J. Watt's record-setting contract, Larry Fitzgerald's league-changing impact and Baltimore's injury-riddled backfield.
news

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans a 'father figure' to players, future 'phenomenal' HC to rival coach

Jim Trotter catches up with the 49ers' DeMeco Ryans and some of the people he's made a profound impact on during his journey from star player to first-year defensive coordinator.
news

NFL Week 1 bold predictions: Jameis Winston outthrows Aaron Rodgers

Can Jameis Winston hang with reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers? Who wins in a battle of former Alabama QBs? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 2021 NFL season off to a fiery start

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense left no doubt about their capabilities in a thrilling, season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys, Judy Battista writes.
news

Week 1 NFL game picks: Rams over Bears; Ravens top Raiders

How will the Rams fare against the Bears after resting their starters in the preseason? Will the Ravens get off to a strong start in Las Vegas? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 1 game.
news

Jets owner Woody Johnson weighs in on 'Ted Lasso' dig, Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson, more

Judy Battista sits down with Jets owner Woody Johnson to discuss his return from serving as United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, new head coach Robert Saleh, rookie QB Zach Wilson and much more.
news

Nine last-minute predictions for the 2021 NFL season: Josh Allen and the Bills reign supreme

Are Josh Allen and the Bills about to run roughshod over the NFL? Can Derrick Henry log ANOTHER 2,000-yard season? Is Daniel Jones doomed? Just prior to kickoff, Adam Schein has nine juicy, last-minute predictions for the 2021 season.
news

QB Index, Week 1: Ranking all 32 starters entering 2021 NFL season

Gregg Rosenthal ranks all 32 starting quarterbacks heading into the 2021 NFL season. Where does Tom Brady land in the pecking order? Who's the highest-rated rookie?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW