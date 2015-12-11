Spoiler Alert, Week 14: Bills nip Eagles; Steelers outlast Bengals

Dear Santa,
In lieu of a gift at the end of this month, I wonder if you could instead hold off until the end of next month. You see, as a football fan, all I want for Christmas is a great Super Bowl 50 (and if I can push my luck, I'd like my January '16 stocking filled with entertaining postseason treats).
I promise I've been more nice than naughty this year, no matter what Peyton or Kobe or Andy Dalton might say to the contrary. And make no mistake, Mr. Claus: I've noticed your elves have already been hard at work at constructing a compelling playoff picture. (Except for this guy, of course. Might be time to ship him off to the Island of Misfit Toys.)
Trust me, Santa, no one would blame you for looking past your upcoming third shift in the sky and ahead to January. The wild-card round alone offers dreamy possibilities: Famous Jameis vs. Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau? The Seahawks returning to D.C., where their dynastic run began against a hobbled RGIIIthree Januarys ago? Round 3 for AFC North foes Pittsburgh and Cincy? Alex Smith's Chiefs looking for redemption in Indy two years after the pair's classic wild-card shootout? Revis Island transported a mile high to try and stop Brock and/or Peyton?
Hallelujah! And that's just the first round!
But back to my initial wish: A great Super Bowl, something befitting of the golden anniversary of America's biggest sporting event.
Full disclosure, I'm a Steelers fan (but you already knew that -- thanks again for the black-and-gold footie jammies last year), but even being as objective as possible, I can't think of a more spirited SB50 than Pittsburgh vs. Arizona (no pass under 20 yards counts!) ... but of course, here in reality, the Steelers may get nothing more than a lump of coal if they don't win out this month.
Because this is the season of giving, I'm sending you the wishes of some other members of the football faithful for Feb. 7 ...
Completing the circle. I like it!
Great game (but bad uniform matchup).
You'll get no arguments from me, The Dude.
Just wanna make sure you saw this one again, Santa.
Santa's magic ... but there are limits.
Let's get to this week's games.
WARNING: Do NOT continue reading if you don't want to know the final scores of the Week 14 games.
(1-0 this week, 10-6 last week, 119-72 on the season)
SEAHAWKS 26
RAVENS 16
R. Wilson: 2 TD passes, TD rush
M. Schaub: Schauby
FALCONS 20
PANTHERS 23
J. Jones: ALL the targets
J. Stewart: 120 yds, TD
'SKINS 27
BEARS 28
J. Reed: 7 rec, 90 yds
A. Jeffery: 8 rec, 130 yds
STEELERS 30
BENGALS 28
A. Brown: 2 TDs
T. Eifert: 2 TDs
NINERS 21
BROWNS 23
B. Gabbert: 300 yds, TD, INT
J. Manziel: 320 yds, 2 TDs, 2 INT
COLTS 27
JAGS 31
F. Gore: 75 yds, TD
M. Lee: 60-yd TD rec
CHARGERS 17
CHIEFS 19
S. Johnson: 60 yds, TD
C. West: 90 yds, TD
TITANS 19
JETS 20
D. Green-Beckham: 100 yds, TD
E. Decker: 85 yds, TD
BILLS 24
EAGLES 23
LIONS 26
RAMS 17
G. Tate: 2 TDs
T. Austin: 65-yd TD
SAINTS 27
BUCS 37
C. Spiller: 110 yds/scrimmage
M. Evans: 3 TDs
RAIDERS 14
BRONCOS 24
D. Carr: TD, 3 INT
DEN D: 6 sacks
COWBOYS 20
PACKERS 38
J. Witten: 8 rec, 80 yds, TD
A. Rodgers: 4 TDs
PATS 21
TEXANS 17
Pats' D: 7 sacks
D. Hopkins: 2 TDs
GIANTS 32
DOLPHINS 26
O. Beckham: 9 rec, 130 yds, TD
J. Landry: 8 rec, 100 yds, TD
Enjoy Week 14, everybody! I hope your team wins (unless they're playing my team).