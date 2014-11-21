Spoiler Alert: Week 12

That's right: We're headed toward a seven-way logjam for the conference's two wild-card spots! Unfortunately, even with all my powers, and those of Football Baby -- the baby who picks football games -- I can't divine who'll emerge from all the tiebreakers to earn either of those two precious seeds. In lieu of that particular info, I'll go with this: The two teams the three- and four-seeds hope they don't have to face are likely the Steelers and Ravens, both of whose QBs have already proven capable of winning three road playoff games to reach a Super Bowl.