Spoiler Alert: Week 12

I went through all the contenders' remaining schedules ... and got some pretty interesting -- and wildly confusing -- results:
DOLPHINS
2-3 more losses
9-7
PATRIOTS
1-3 more losses
12-4
BENGALS
2-4 more losses
9-6-1
BROWNS
2-4 more losses
9-7
RAVENS
3-4 more losses
9-7
STEELERS
2-3 more losses
9-7
COLTS
0-2 more losses
11-5
TEXANS
1-3 more losses
9-7
BRONCOS
1-3 more losses
12-4
CHARGERS
3-5 more losses
9-7
CHIEFS
2-4 more losses
9-7
AFC PLAYOFF SEEDINGS
- PATRIOTS (12-4)
- BRONCOS (12-4)
- COLTS (11-5)
- BENGALS (9-6-1)
5-6. BROWNS/CHARGERS/CHIEFS/DOLPHINS/RAVENS/STEELERS/TEXANS (9-7)
That's right: We're headed toward a seven-way logjam for the conference's two wild-card spots! Unfortunately, even with all my powers, and those of Football Baby -- the baby who picks football games -- I can't divine who'll emerge from all the tiebreakers to earn either of those two precious seeds. In lieu of that particular info, I'll go with this: The two teams the three- and four-seeds hope they don't have to face are likely the Steelers and Ravens, both of whose QBs have already proven capable of winning three road playoff games to reach a Super Bowl.
Even without Latavius Murray's breakout performance, the Chiefs' rapid second-half comeback, Derek Carr's game-winning drive or Sio Moore's (almost) apocalyptically disastrous celebration, Thursday night's game was compelling from the jump thanks to the latest unveiling of the NFL's best uniform matchup.
No matter the quality of the performance by the players in the getups, your eyeballs are in for a treat when the Chiefs and their red pants pay a visit to the East Bay to face pro football's sartorial frontrunner: Oakland's Silver & Black.
Here's the top 10 (using only getups actually worn in the 2014 season):
Now that we've figured out the pressing matters above, let's get to the picks ...
WARNING: Do NOT continue reading if you don't to know scores of the upcoming Week 12 games. (0-1 this week; 10-4 last week; 103-57-1 on the season)
TENNESSEE TITANS 17
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 30
Kendall Wright: 7 rec, 120 yds, TD
LeSean McCoy: 160 yds/scrimmage, 2 TDs
DETROIT LIONS 22
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 27
Calvin Johnson: 3 rec, 45 yds
Shane Vereen: 6 rec, 90 yds, TD
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 19
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 35
Blake Bortles: 22-40, 290 yds, TD, 3 INTs
T.Y. Hilton: 5 rec, 130 yds, 2 TDs
CLEVELAND BROWNS 21
ATLANTA FALCONS 33
Isaiah Crowell: 18-105, 2 TDs
Julio Jones: 9 rec, 125 yds, TD
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 27
CHICAGO BEARS 31
Vincent Jackson: 10 rec, 150 yds, 2 TDs
Matt Forte: 150 yds/scrimmage, TD
DALLAS COWBOYS 30
NEW YORK GIANTS 26
DeMarco Murray: 25-130 yds, TD
Odell Beckham: 10 rec, 120 yds, 2 TDs
WASHINGTON REDSKINS 27
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 38
Robert Griffin III: 19-24, 280 yds, 2 INTs
Vernon Davis: 2 TDs
Enjoy Week 12, everybody! I hope your team wins (unless they're playing my team).