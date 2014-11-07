Spoiler Alert: Week 10

» Two of the league's top three defenses will be on display when the Dolphins and Lions hit Ford Field on Sunday. (Go back and re-read that last sentence. It's kinda hard to believe.) And while Cam Wake and his pals are terrific, Detroit has the NFL's No. 1 defense. That may not last, but the offense with the returning Calvin Johnson and Reggie Bush should allow the D to slip a bit without repercussion. The Lions have a great shot at hanging in the playoff chase ... but Megatron's gonna have to be Megatron, with road games in Foxborough, Green Bay and Glendale (ARI) still upcoming. (Go back and re-read "Glendale" being mentioned among tough road games. It's kinda hard to believe.)