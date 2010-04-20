Spirited mock debate gives hints at how first round could unfold

Published: Apr 20, 2010 at 12:55 PM

NEW YORK -- NFL Network analysts Marshall Faulk, Brian Billick, Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci and Charles Davis, as well as host Rich Eisen, gathered at Le Parker Meridien, a luxury hotel in Manhattan, Tuesday evening and participated in a mock draft roundtable.

The rules were simple: 60 seconds between picks. No trades.

Maybe next year, in the third annual NFL Network Mock Draft, they should institute a third rule and call it Marshall's Law: No first-round picks outside Mike Mayock's top 100.

Among Faulk's six first-round selections was Matt Tennant, and since you asked, he's a center from Boston College who Faulk tabbed for the Indianapolis Colts at Pick No. 31.

Maybe it was payback for Bill Polian, who traded Faulk to St. Louis in 1999 for second- and fifth-round picks and used his first-rounder that year on Faulk's replacement, Edgerrin James.

Or maybe Faulk was just feeling a little adventurous on this particular day.

Judge for yourself: He picked Dez Bryant for the Browns at No. 7 (higher than most mocks, although Mayock loved the pick), Taylor Mays for the Falcons at No. 19 ("I've never seen a player that scares people more," said Billick), Patrick Robinson for the Ravens at 25 (see Bryant), and Tennant.

It was a spirited debate, like mock drafts should be. Who cares if Tennant belongs in the first, third or seventh round. Faulk tried to get into the head of Polian, assessed Indianapolis' needs, made the pick, and took his medicine from Mayock, who played moderator during the mock. History will judge it long after Colts fans start booing it.

Make sure you watch the video above to get a behind-the-scenes look at the mock draft, including player reactions after being picked.

Now, without further delay, the full results of the second annual NFL Network Mock Draft:

