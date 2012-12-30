Spiller leads Bills to blowout victory over Jets

Published: Dec 30, 2012 at 08:22 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- C.J. Spiller scored on a 66-yard catch and run in helping the under-achieving Buffalo Bills end their season with a 28-9 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Safety Bryan Scott also returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown for the Bills (6-10), who snapped a three-game skid. Both AFC East rivals had already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Despite the win, the Bills could only manage to match last year's record, and they still finished last in the division for a fifth straight season. That's led to questions about coach Chan Gailey's job security.

Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez turned over the ball twice in making what could be his final start for New York (6-10), which closed its season with three consecutive losses amid all sort of turmoil.

