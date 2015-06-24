Spiller, Bernard among PPR running backs to target

Duke Johnson, Cleveland Browns: I have always loved me some Miami (FL) running backs, and with good reason. Johnson is the latest member of the "U" to watch, as he's been impressive in offseason camps and compared to Gio Bernard because of his skill set. Johnson has even seen some reps lining up as a wide receiver, which goes to show how good he can be as a pass-catcher at the NFL level. That's not to say that he'll pass Isaiah Crowell and Terrance West on the depth chart in the preseason, but it does prove that he's someone to target during the late rounds as a deep sleeper.