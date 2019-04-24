Spielman: Wife says don't come home if Vikings pick CB

"I understand where everything is, but I also understand that if we have a guy that we think is a Pro Bowl talent, and for some reason that guy falls to us at 18, how do you not take that player? Plus, you have to balance out the depth at each position, too," Spielman said. "If there's a unique situation where a Pro Bowl-caliber player falls to you at 18 and you're taking a lesser-talent player, I think you're going to make a mistake."