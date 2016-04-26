Spielman: Vikings 'not honed in' on receiver at No. 23

Spielman also defended the team's existing wideouts, saying: "I also don't want to discount our current receivers that we have on this roster. I mean, Charles Johnson did a great job two years ago (before last year's injuries). ... Cordarrelle Patterson has worked extremely hard this offseason, and I know everybody's excited to see him when we get out on the field here in a couple weeks. Adam Thielen's a great third, fourth type that fills in and plays on special teams and Jarius Wright is very comparable in the slot."