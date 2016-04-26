Around the NFL

Spielman: Vikings 'not honed in' on receiver at No. 23

Published: Apr 26, 2016 at 08:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

In his latest mock draft, NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah has Mississippi wideout Laquon Treadwell pegged to Minnesota with the No. 23 overall pick, a match that makes plenty of sense for the Vikings.

If he agrees, general manager Rick Spielman wouldn't admit as much on Tuesday, telling reporters: "We are not honed in on a receiver in the first round."

Minnesota certainly has a need at the position considering the depth chart: While Stefon Diggs was a revelation for much of his rookie campaign, Cordarrelle Patterson remains a comprehensive enigma. Charles Johnson has enjoyed his moments, but the wideout room -- which also includes Jarius Wright, Adam Thielen, Isaac Fruechte and Terrell Sinkfield -- lacks a bona fide No. 1 target.

Spielman, though pointed to Diggs -- a fifth-rounder in last year's draft -- as an example of padding the position without passing on the best player available in Round 1.

"Like I said, we spend a lot of time at all these positions, but I do think there's a lot of quality at that position as you go down through it," Spielman said. "There's different styles, different types, small ones, tall ones. I've mentioned earlier, we don't look so much at the height, per se, as the catching radius. There's fast guys, there's possession guys, so there's a lot of different flavors."

Spielman also defended the team's existing wideouts, saying: "I also don't want to discount our current receivers that we have on this roster. I mean, Charles Johnson did a great job two years ago (before last year's injuries). ... Cordarrelle Patterson has worked extremely hard this offseason, and I know everybody's excited to see him when we get out on the field here in a couple weeks. Adam Thielen's a great third, fourth type that fills in and plays on special teams and Jarius Wright is very comparable in the slot."

All of these players are relatively young, leaving Spielman to argue that he wanted the group to grow alongside third-year quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Still, the Vikings could use another playmaker, and no matter what the team says during the height of "lying season," we expect Minnesota to add helping hands in the draft -- maybe even at No. 23.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene on fresh start with Cowboys: 'I honestly needed it'

Noah Igbinoghene is getting another lease on his career in Dallas, one he believes he "needed," after struggling through three years in Miami. 
news

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel lauds RB Raheem Mostert for how he's handled 'ton of noise' this offseason

Despite rumors of big-name backs being added along with a buzzy rookie, Raheem Mostert has handled himself well and remains the RB1 for the Miami Dolphins. 
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp day to day after suffering 'setback' with hamstring

Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp experienced a "setback" in his road back from a hamstring injury, Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Thursday, adding Kupp suffered a "muscle strain." Kupp is considered day to day, per McVay.
news

Patriots claim QB Matt Corral off waivers to back up Mac Jones

The New Patriots claimed former Panthers quarterback Matt Corral via waivers on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson agrees to terms on contract extension

The Minnesota Vikings and ﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿ have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with the Vikings that is worth $68.5 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants rookie WR Jalin Hyatt to don Odell Beckham's former No. 13: 'Want to start my own legacy with it'

Giants third-round pick ﻿Jalin Hyatt﻿ exceeded training camp expectations. Now the rookie is raising the bar a little higher. Hyatt, who wore No. 84 during offseason work, has switched to No. 13, the number famously donned by Odell Beckham Jr.
news

Josh Allen on whispers Bills' Super Bowl window is closing: 'I don't really hear all that outside noise'

The Buffalo Bills are a trendy pick to lose their grip on the AFC East after three consecutive seasons earning the crown. Josh Allen isn't hearing it.
news

Joshua Dobbs on Cardinals' QB1 gig: 'I put starting expectations on myself'

After being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Joshua Dobbs is aiming to potentially get the starting job for Week 1 of the 2023 season. "I put starting expectations on myself," Dobbs said
news

Giants DE Jihad Ward irked by 'Hard Knocks' portrayal of QB Aaron Rodgers tiff 

New York Giants defensive end Jihad Ward isn't happy with how he was portrayed in HBO's "Hard Knocks" regarding his tiff with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in last week's preseason finale.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach 'hopeful' DL Chris Jones is in 'lineup and he's ready to go' for Week 1

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is "hopeful" defensive end Chris Jones will be in the lineup Week 1.
news

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan not entertaining trading Nick Bosa but 'can imagine' him missing games

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan has been unsurprised for most of the standoff, but admitted Wednesday the situation has become a bit worrisome to the point he could see Nick Bosa missing game time. However, he was adamant his star pass rusher would not be traded. 