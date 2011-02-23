Spicer retires after signing one-day contract with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed defensive end Paul Spicer to a one-day contract so he can retire as a member of the team.

Spicer was placed on the reserve/retired list Wednesday.

Spicer spent nine seasons with the Jaguars (2000-08), then played the next year with the Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints.

Spicer had 349 tackles, 28.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and an interception in 115 games with Jacksonville.

He began his professional career in 1998 as an undrafted rookie with Seattle. He spent that season with Saskatchewan in the Canadian Football League, then played with the Detroit Lions in 1999 before landing with the Jaguars.

Spicer lives in Jacksonville and said it was "very important for me to end my career here where it started."

