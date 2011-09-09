Spencer plans to up his effort after mailing in games in 2010

Published: Sep 08, 2011 at 09:06 PM

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Anthony Spencer admitted to not giving his best effort on a consistent basis last season.

Spencer told ESPN.com that he pinpointed the issue while reviewing film from last season. The four-year veteran watched himself making mistakes he couldn't explain.

"You can't mail days in in this league," Spencer said Thursday. "And I definitely found I was doing that last year."

Spencer, 27, said he would remedy the problem by "focusing more in practice."

The Cowboys gave up the second-most points of any team in the NFL in 2010. Despite his self-critique, Spencer had the second most combined tackles of his career (63), along with five sacks.

