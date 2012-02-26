Speedy Hill perfects quickness with pre-combine prep work

Seagrave's overlap into combine training began with Marco Coleman. Coleman was a top prospect training in the Atlanta area, where Seagrave had just moved to. Coleman did not run well at the combine and his agent contracted Coleman to work with him. "He was running a 5.3, and he was down to a 4.8 by his pro day," Seagrave said. Coleman went on to be the 12th overall pick in the 1992 NFL Draft and enjoy a long career. In 1998, the Falcons employed Seagrave as a speed coach -- they ended up in the Super Bowl that season -- and after 16 weeks of offseason work with the receivers, the results were telling.