Speed Boost: The phases of speed and agility training

Plyometrics are one component of performance enhancement, which if abused, similar to any other component, can lead to over-training. Plyometric training should only be performed with proper mechanics, approximately one to two times per week if the athlete has a solid strength base. Running mechanics will improve with the progression of each phase. Once mechanics are sound, implementation of assisted and resisted sprinting can be beneficial to speed improvement. Assisted sprinting will enhance stride frequency by artificially increasing the speed of running. This should be accomplished through a slight tow or downhill sprinting. It is crucial that the artificial speed increase is minimal so there is no compensation that will change proper running mechanics.