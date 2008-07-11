Speculation about future of Favre dominates golf championship

Vinnie Testaverde, who retired after 21 seasons, instantly reminisced about how long he played and how good he felt when he was Favre's age. Testaverde said he thinks Favre should play if he wants to, no matter what anyone else says about him changing his retirement plans. Testaverde went on to say that playing for a new team at this point in his career could "energize" him. Mark Rypien shared a similar opinion that Favre should play if he has the urge, and that he would have said yes to an opportunity years after he retired.