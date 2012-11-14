Special teams playing huge role in 2012 season; Week 10 notes

The Bucs' punt block for a touchdown came just one week after the Chicago Bears pulled off the same feat en route to a 51-20 shellacking of the Tennessee Titans. Those were the 14th and 15th punt blocks of the season, setting the season pace for 26.3. Only five other times in NFL history -- and not since 1986 -- have we seen 26 or more punt blocks in a single season. To further put that number in perspective, we had just nine punt blocks all of last season.