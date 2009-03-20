Special-teams ace Madison signs one-year tender with Steelers

Published: Mar 20, 2009 at 08:11 AM

Cornerback Anthony Madison signed his one-year tender with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday. The team announced the move, but did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Madison has spent the majority of his three-year NFL career with the Steelers after originally signing with the team in 2006 as an undrafted free agent from the University of Alabama. He began the 2006 season on the Steelers' practice squad, but was elevated to the 53-man active roster October 7 and finished with 10 tackles on special teams.

Madison, who briefly spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the beginning of the 2007 season, has made 46 career tackles on special teams in 38 regular-season contests. His best season came in 2008 when he led the Steelers with a career-high 25 special teams tackles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

