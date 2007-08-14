Special teams ace, LB Jason Glenn retires from Vikings

QUICK HITS: OG Adam O'Connor has a partially dislocated knee cap and will get a second opinion before making a decision on how to treat it. Childress said he could miss two to three weeks. ... Backup QB Brooks Bollinger was the holder on field goal tries on Tuesday morning, a backup plan in case current holder Chris Kluwe gets hurt. Kicker Ryan Longwell pulled a Ray Finkle and shanked one try badly because Bollinger didn't get the laces out. ... CB Chad Johnson has missed the last two practices to go to Louisiana to tend to his ill mother, but is expected to return this week.