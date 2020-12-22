Special Christmas Day edition of NFL to feature Vikings vs. Saints 

A special Christmas Day edition of the NFL on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video airs Friday, Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET with quarterback Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints hosting quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.

FOX Sports' lead play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX Sports' lead analyst Troy Aikman, along with sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink call the action from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Additionally, FOX's NFL Rules expert Mike Pereira joins to give explanations on officiating and rules throughout the game.

Alongside the FOX broadcast, Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer call the game on Amazon Prime Video. New this year, Prime members can also tune-in to the 'Scout's Feed' which features Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah and Joy Taylor.

NFL Network's pregame coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET with host Colleen Wolfe, and analysts Steve Smith Sr. and Michael Irvin on NFL GameDay Kickoff. Additionally, reporter Jane Slater joins live from New Orleans.

Among the topics discussed this week on NFL GameDay Kickoff include:

With quarterback Drew Brees back, are the New Orleans Saints primed for a Super Bowl run?

What should the New Orleans Saints expect from wide receiver Michael Thomas in the playoffs?

Will the Minnesota Vikings pull an upset like the Minneapolis Miracle?

NFL GameDay Kickoff previews Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders Saturday EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network

At 3:30 pm. ET on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video, FOX NFL Pregame airs with host Curt Menefee, Pro Football Hall of Famers Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long and Tony Gonzalez, and NFL Insider Jay Glazer providing the final say leading up to Vikings-Saints.

At halftime on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video, Menefee, Strahan, Bradshaw, Johnson, Long and Gonzalez break down the first half. Following the game, Wolfe, Smith Sr. and Irvin host the postgame show on NFL Network and are joined by a star of the game. Additional postgame coverage continues at 7:30 PM ET on NFL Network, followed by NFL GameDay View with Andrew Hawkins, Gregg Rosenthal and Cynthia Frelund at 8 p.m. ET.

In addition to television availability of Vikings-Saints on FOX and NFL Network, fans also may stream the game across devices through NFL, FOX and FOX Deportes digital properties, Amazon Prime Video and Twitch. The game is also available to all fans on mobile through the Vikings and Saints mobile properties, and Yahoo Sports and other Verizon Media properties. During the season, fans can learn all of the ways to watch at NFL.com/TNF. NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video and Twitch simulcast subject to change.

FOX Deportes' coverage kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET. Emmy Award-winning host Jessi Losada joins veteran play-by-play announcer Adrian Garcia-Marquez, former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman and analyst Rolando Cantu, and veteran analyst/reporter Jaime Motta. An edition of NFLEROS, the network's weekly NFL program, airs immediately after Vikings-Saints.