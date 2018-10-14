Speaks thought 'ball was gone' on missed Brady tackle

With over five minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Chiefs leading the Pats by three points, New England faced a third-and-goal from the 4-yard line. Brady took the snap out of the shotgun looking for one of his five receiving options to get open, but was immediately swarmed by Breeland Speaks. The Chiefs rookie linebacker seemed to catch Brady from behind as he tried to move toward the line of scrimmage, but the QB escaped Speaks' half-tackle. Brady then dove into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown. The Chiefs lost the lead on the play and would not recapture it.