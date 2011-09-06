Sparks to sing National Anthem before Kickoff game

Published: Sep 06, 2011 at 09:28 AM

The National Football League and Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday special pregame activities for NFL Kickoff 2011 that will precede the Saints-Packers game at Lambeau Field on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET (NBC, Westwood One Radio Sports).

Grammy nominated platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks will sing the National Anthem from Lambeau Field. Growing up the daughter of former New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Phillippi Sparks, Sparks has a lifelong connection to the NFL.

For the first time, 32 legendary NFL alumni, one representing each team, will be part of the pregame celebration at Lambeau Field. The alumni will hold their team's flag and form a chute on the field with players representing the NFC on one side and AFC on the other. Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr will walk through the gauntlet onto the field holding the Green Bay Packers flag followed by the Super Bowl XLV champions running onto the field. A huge banner will be displayed on the field celebrating the Super Bowl XLV championship as the team is introduced. Following the introduction of the Packers, the 2010 championship year will be unveiled on the interior stadium wall and celebrated with a brief fireworks display.

The team flags then will be flown by each team at their stadium during their first home game. The NFL alumni scheduled to be on-hand at Lambeau Field to hold their team's flag include:

» Arizona Cardinals, Ron Wolfley (RB)
» Atlanta Falcons, Steve Bartkowski (QB)
» Baltimore Ravens, Matt Stover (K)
» Buffalo Bills, Andre Reed (WR)
» Carolina Panthers, Muhsin Muhammad (WR)
» Chicago Bears, Richard Dent (DE)
» Cincinnati Bengals, Ken Anderson (QB)
» Cleveland Browns, Kevin Mack (RB)
» Dallas Cowboys, Jay Novacek (TE)
» Denver Broncos, Randy Gradishar (LB)
» Detroit Lions, Charlie Sanders (TE)
» Green Bay Packers, Bart Starr (QB)
» Houston Texans, N.D. Kalu (DE)
» Indianapolis Colts, Bill Brooks (WR)
» Jacksonville Jaguars, Don Davey (DT)
» Kansas City Chiefs, Willie Lanier (LB)
» Miami Dolphins, Dwight Stephenson (C)
» Minnesota Vikings, John Randle (DT)
» New England Patriots, John Hannah (G)
» New Orleans Saints, Deuce McAllister (RB)
» New York Giants, Harry Carson (LB)
» New York Jets, Al Toon (WR)
» Oakland Raiders, Ted Hendricks (LB)
» Philadelphia Eagles, Eric Allen (CB)
» Pittsburgh Steelers, Dermontti Dawson (C)
» St. Louis Rams, Aeneas Williams (DB)
» San Diego Chargers, Junior Seau (LB)
» San Francisco 49ers, Dwight Clark (WR)
» Seattle Seahawks, Cortez Kennedy (DT)
» Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Alstott (FB)
» Tennessee Titans, Eddie George (RB)
» Washington Redskins, Larry Brown (RB)

It was previously announced that Kid Rock, Lady Antebellum and Maroon 5 would perform prior to the game on a stage outside of Lambeau Field as part of NFL Kickoff 2011 Presented by EA Sports. This is the 10th consecutive Kickoff celebration to start the season and the eighth consecutive year the NFL has saluted the Super Bowl champions with the opening game in their stadium on a Thursday in primetime.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL defenses that CAN win a championship; plus, the early Coach of the Year and A.J. Brown's domination

"Defenses win championships." How much does this age-old adage apply in today's offense-driven NFL? Well, Bucky Brooks spotlights five Ds that CAN spark a run to the Lombardi Trophy. Plus, the midseason Coach of the Year and the secret to A.J. Brown's success.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 9

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another episode of the Fantasy Football podcast. 
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) questionable for Week 9 game against Browns

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns as he continues his comeback from a torn ACL. Jonathan Gannon still has to decide on inserting him in the lineup or allowing Murray another week of recovery.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 9: Re-drafting rookie running backs -- De'Von Achane leapfrogs Bijan Robinson!

Bijan Robinson was the first rusher selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, but has the pecking order changed over the past two months of live action? Maurice Jones-Drew re-drafts top rookie running backs. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 RBs in the league today.