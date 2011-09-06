Sparks to sing National Anthem before Kickoff game

For the first time, 32 legendary NFL alumni, one representing each team, will be part of the pregame celebration at Lambeau Field. The alumni will hold their team's flag and form a chute on the field with players representing the NFC on one side and AFC on the other. Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr will walk through the gauntlet onto the field holding the Green Bay Packers flag followed by the Super Bowl XLV champions running onto the field. A huge banner will be displayed on the field celebrating the Super Bowl XLV championship as the team is introduced. Following the introduction of the Packers, the 2010 championship year will be unveiled on the interior stadium wall and celebrated with a brief fireworks display.