Sparano 'not happy' with three Dolphins arrests in two months

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Coach Tony Sparano had barely finished breakfast Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting when he found himself discussing a subject he'd like to avoid -- off-the-field problems for his Miami Dolphins.
Running back Ronnie Brown became the third player arrested since early February when he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol last weekend in suburban Atlanta.
"I'm obviously not happy with any of this," Sparano said. "That is for sure. I'm absolutely not happy with any of it. Any time any player -- anybody -- brings a negative light to the organization in any way, I'm not happy about it. Those things have been addressed. ...
"A few of the players that have had these issues as of late have been model citizens since I've been there and, really, for a long time in this league. From my end, I do take that into consideration."
Cornerback Will Allen was charged with driving under the influence in Miami Beach, and defensive tackle Tony McDaniel was accused of domestic violence at his home in Davie, both last month.
Sparano said the Dolphins will await outcomes in the legal system before making any decisions about disciplinary measures. He didn't rule out the possibility of cutting a player following an arrest.
"I think you've got to look at the player's history," Sparano said. "If the history was chronic and there was a lot of problems there in the past or any of those types of things, I think that's something you would consider, for sure."
Brown, Allen and McDaniel were on hand Monday for the start of the team's voluntary offseason workouts. Sparano said attendance was 100 percent, not counting absent guard Justin Smiley. He's on the trading block because the Dolphins are concerned about his durability.
Smiley, a six-year veteran, started 12 games for Miami each of the past two seasons.
Sparano also said Chad Henne will be his No. 1 quarterback heading into training camp, and veteran Chad Pennington will be No. 3 on the depth chart. Pat White and Tyler Thigpen will compete for the backup job.
"Chad is the starting quarterback," Sparano said.
