Sparano defends Long, casts doubt on his own Dolphins future

Published: Nov 25, 2011 at 11:11 AM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami coach Tony Sparano appears prepared for the worst after another tough defeat.

The fourth-year coach, who is under pressure because of a 28-31 record, acknowledged that he might not be a part of the Dolphins' future during comments he made defending Pro Bowl left tackle Jake Long after Miami's 20-19 loss to Dallas on Thanksgiving.

"I'll say this about Jake Long," Sparano said Friday. "We're all going to be really happy down the road here, or you're all going to be really happy down the road here, that Jake Long is here and he's a Miami Dolphin."

It was the "or" phrase that raised eyebrows, Sparano seemingly conceding that he is unlikely to be around for the long haul after the Cowboys dropped the Dolphins to 3-8 on the season and snapped a three-game winning streak that had raised hopes in Miami.

Considering that Dolphins owner Steve Ross flew to California during the offseason to speak to Jim Harbaugh, the former Stanford coach now coaching the San Francisco 49ers, about coaching the Dolphins, it's not hard to envision Sparano's job being in jeopardy.

With Thursday's loss, the reality of another disappointing season returned to the Dolphins' practice facility.

And the frustration surfaced Friday when Sparano became irritated after being asked whether in light of yet another loss it would be difficult to fire up his team for next week's game against Oakland.

"You guys ask me that question after every single game," he said in an irritated tone. "I mean you ask me the same question. And then you eventually end up answering it yourselves. It's not going to be difficult."

Miami scored no touchdowns in four trips to the red zone against Dallas, newly signed kicker Shayne Graham missed a 47-yard field goal, and quarterback Matt Moore fumbled a snap right before halftime, Dallas recovered, scored a touchdown, and took a pivotal 10-3 lead into the locker room. The Cowboys won the game when kicker Dan Bailey hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired.

Such painful losses have become familiar under Sparano, who seems headed toward a third consecutive losing season.

"At the end of it we still had a chance to win the football game," he said. "And at the end we weren't able to do it. We didn't make enough plays."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars QB Lawrence on pitch count, RB Etienne taking wideout reps in Meyer's first on-field practice

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne saw the field for the first time at minicamp on Saturday, which was Urban Meyer's first on-field practice as head coach.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: 'No reason' to think Dak Prescott won't be cleared for training camp

The Cowboys will begin OTAs in less than two weeks. The past two weeks have Mike McCarthy expecting Dak Prescott to be an active participant in them. Moreover, McCarthy believes his QB will be full-go by training camp in July.
news

Roundup: Packers signing backup QB Kurt Benkert after rookie minicamp tryout

The Packers are adding another quarterback to their roster. Ian Rapoport reported that Green Bay is signing Kurt Benkert, who was trying out for the team at rookie minicamp. The move comes just two days after the team acquired Blake Bortles.
news

Steelers RB Najee Harris: 'I'm going to be utilized everywhere'

Najee Harris has always stood out on film. It's largely what made him the top recruit in the country and, four years later, the first RB selected in the draft. Just a couple days into rookie minicamp, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin can see exactly what has separated Harris from his peers. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW