Spagnuolo: Unfair to view JPP as savior for Giants' D

With Jason Pierre-Paul practicing this week, the optimism surrounding a possible return Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has bubbled.
"A guy who has been through so much, I only expect him to come out and have 20 sacks, something like that,'' Beckham said Thursday, via Newsday. "I'm just expecting so much from him, because I know where his mindset is at.''
Barring a setback, most are expecting JPP to return this weekend after missing the first eight weeks following hand surgery to amputate his right index finger, along with parts of his thumb and middle finger. Pierre-Paul has insisted he's the same player as before the injury, if not better.
"We will not make a decision on JPP until tomorrow, but I've been pleased with what I've seen," coach Tom Coughlin said Friday.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo cautions not to expect too much from the pass rusher right out of the gate.
"Look, it's hard to take that much time off and be at the level you think he can play,'' said Spagnuolo. "To think he's just going to go out there and be the JPP that everybody hopes and wants, I don't know if that's fair. We'll see.''
Spags added that he's impressed with how JPP's come off the ball in practices, but acknowledged there is "a long way to go" in the process.