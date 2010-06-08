Spagnuolo, Rams still hope to re-sign free-agent safety Atogwe

Published: Jun 08, 2010 at 12:16 PM

ST. LOUIS –- The Rams remain hopeful that they will re-sign safety O.J. Atogwe, whom they let test unrestricted free agency by not placing retentive measures on his one-year tender offer.

Kroenke: No plans to sell Avs, Nuggets

Stan Kroenke said Tuesday that he plans to keep ownership of the NHL's Colorado Avalanche and NBA's Denver Nuggets in his family if he gains full control

of the NFL's Rams. More ...

» Veteran receiver Bruce to retire as Ram

The market hasn't been aggressive for Atogwe, the Rams' franchise player in 2009, leading to the team's tempered optimism that he will be back.

"I am very, very hopeful," Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said Tuesday after he joined players and coaches to help paint and construct a playground at the Monroe eMINTS Academy Tuesday. "I am doing this (crossing his fingers) and I'm on my knees all the time hoping that this thing works out.

"Our hope all along was to try and get a deal done with O.J. to keep him on the Rams. We want him to stay here, and I think he wants to be here. It's ongoing and we're very, very hopeful."

Atogwe earned $6.34 million last season after receiving the franchise tag from the Rams. The team opted not to franchise Atogwe for a second consecutive season because his salary would near the $7 million mark for one season if a long-term deal wasn't consummated.

Atogwe isn't seeking an outrageous salary or guaranteed bonuses, according to a league source, but his desired take still could be too high for teams –- including the Rams –- that are reluctant to pay amid labor uncertainty and a troublesome economic climate.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. confident 'momentum and everything hasn't slowed down' after torn meniscus sidelined him for 2021 season

With Kevin O'Connell taking over the Vikings' head coaching reins, there is optimism aplenty in the Twin Cities, particularly for the offense, and tight end Irv Smith's healthy return is even more reason for anticipation.

news

Free-agent WR Jarvis Landry visiting with Saints on Wednesday

Former Dolphins, Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is visiting the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Buccaneers say they've had no discussions with Tom Brady on contract extension

Just how much longer Tom Brady intends to play remains to be seen, but for now, there has been no talk between Brady and the Bucs regarding extending him past the 2022 season.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW