Spagnuolo hires WRs coach Baggett, keeps OL coach Loney

Head coach Steve Spagnuolo continued to shape his first St. Louis Rams staff, announcing Tuesday that he has appointed Charlie Baggett as wide receivers coach and retained Steve Loney as offensive line coach.
"Both fit the mold that we are looking for," Spagnuolo said in a statement released by the team. "Each has experience in the NFL at their respective positions and brings the desired teaching skills and character background we are looking for."
Baggett coached wide receivers at the University of Washington the last two seasons and was in the NFL for seven seasons before that, as the wide receivers coach for the Minnesota Vikings (2000-04) and as assistant head coach/wide receivers for the Miami Dolphins (2005-06). He also coached wide receivers for the Houston Oilers in 1993 and 1994 and Green Bay Packers in 1999.
In Loney's first season with the Rams, the offensive line helped running back Steven Jackson average 118.4 yards from scrimmage per game, an NFL-best in 2008.
Spagnuolo's previous hires have been Pat Shurmur (offensive coordinator), Ken Flajole (defensive coordinator), Dick Curl (assistant head coach/quarterbacks), Paul Ferraro (defensive assistant) and Frank Leonard (offensive assistant) to join his first St. Louis Rams staff.