Spagnuolo enters Rams' finale expecting to return next season

Most observers expect St. Louis coach Steve Spagnuolo to be fired in the days following Sunday's season finale against the San Francisco 49ers, but the coach of the 2-13 Rams believes otherwise.
When asked Saturday on Fox Sports Radio's "Gargano and Kennedy" show where he will be next season, Spagnuolo said, "With the St. Louis Rams."
"That's where my heart is," Spagnuolo said. "That's where my dedication is, and drive. You know, when I came here, this was never about me ... I was very blessed to share an experience in New York where we won a Super Bowl (XLII) and have that ring that everybody's shooting for.
"I came here in hopes that the people here would be able to experience that. So what drives me is being able to bring that for other people, and we hope to continue to do that."
Spagnuolo could only call this season a "bump along the road, or a bunch of bumps."