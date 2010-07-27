Spagnuolo: Bradford could sign before camp opens Thursday

The St. Louis Rams are optimistic that they will sign No. 1 overall draft pick Sam Bradford soon, perhaps by Thursday when quarterbacks and rookies are due for their first training-camp workout.
A source told NFL.com's Steve Wyche on Wednesday that Bradford's agents and the Rams are in negotiations, and a deal could be reached within the next 48 hours.
Saffold signs his contract
Whenever Bradford arrives, the former University of Oklahoma quarterback won't be throwing passes to Terrell Owens. The wide receiver agreed to terms with the Cincinnati Bengals Tuesday, though the Rams reportedly expressed interest in adding him to their wide receiver corps.
"We took everything into play and we came up with a decision, and I really want to talk about the 2010 Rams," Spagnuolo said.
The coach declined to say how serious the contract talks between the Rams and the volatile wide receiver were.
"I'm not going to put it in a category," Spagnuolo said. "We sat down, talked about it. We went about it the right way and the decision was made."
Spagnuolo said talks are proceeding with Bradford and the coach was hopeful a deal would be reached soon. Spagnuolo pointed out that Bradford has said in the past that he wanted to be in camp on time.
In any case, Spagnuolo reiterated that veteran A.J. Feeley will open camp as the Rams' starting quarterback.
"Just like I stated all last spring, if we played today, A.J. would be the guy," Spagnuolo said.
Second-round pick Rodger Saffold, the Rams' other unsigned rookie, signed a four-year contract with the Rams on Wednesday, Wyche reported. Saffold sprained a knee during organized team activities in June, but he likely will start at right tackle after the Rams traded Alex Barron to the Dallas Cowboys.
Spagnuolo didn't seem too stressed about the possibility that Bradford might miss the two days of rookie workouts before the first full-squad practice Saturday.
"We wouldn't be able to play the season," the coach joked. "Of course, every day matters, but however it happens and when he gets in here we'll deal with it."
Running back Steven Jackson might be limited early in camp after undergoing back surgery in April, but he would have received a light preseason workload in any case.
Offensive lineman Mark Setterstrom is probably out for the season after undergoing triceps surgery last month. Spagnuolo said the recovery time is four to six months, and he expected the team to place Setterstrom on injured reserve or the physically unable to perform list.
Spagnuolo also said the Rams remain interested in Brian Westbrook and that he has spoken with the veteran running back.
"We have to let that process play itself out," Spagnuolo said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.