Spagnuolo adds coordinators Shurmur, Flajole to Rams' staff

St. Louis Rams head coach Steve Spagnuolo announced the appointments of Pat Shurmur as offensive coordinator and Ken Flajole as defensive coordinator on Thursday.
Reports surfaced soon after the Rams hired Spagnuolo last week that Shurmer and Flajole were leading candidates for the positions.
"Both of these coaches exemplify what we expressed at our news conference earlier this week," Spagnuolo said. "That is the four pillars: faith, character, core values, and team first.
"In addition, Pat and Ken are excellent teachers, which is what we are looking for in our staff. Both come from outstanding, successful organizations. We look forward to having them with the Rams as we get under way and go forward."
Shurmur, whose uncle, Fritz, was a Rams coach from 1982 to 1990, spent the last seven seasons as quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, a span in which Donovan McNabb earned three of his five Pro Bowl berths.
Shurmur joined the Eagles' staff in 1999. He coached tight ends and with the offensive line from 1999 to 2001. Prior to coming to Philadelphia, Shurmur spent 11 years as an assistant at Stanford (1998) and Michigan State (1988-97).
Flajole spent the last six seasons as linebackers coach for the Carolina Panthers. He coached defensive backs and linebackers for the Seattle Seahawks from 1999 to 2002 and in 1998 served as a defensive quality-control coach for the Green Bay Packers.
Prior to coming to the NFL, Flajole spent 21 years coaching in the college ranks, including five seasons (1989-93) at Missouri.